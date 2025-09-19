Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes $841,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,193,000 after buying an additional 4,505,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $1,038,594,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32,120.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,966 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,370,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,321,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,059,792,000 after purchasing an additional 581,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $196.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.01 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.52 and a 200-day moving average of $219.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

