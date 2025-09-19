Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires Shares of 50,843 JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,733,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,039,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

JQUA opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.67. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

