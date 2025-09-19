Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases Shares of 3,464 Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $162.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $387.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $167.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Arete raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.81.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

