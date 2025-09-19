23,695 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Acquired by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,318,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,527,000 after buying an additional 157,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,768,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,445,000 after buying an additional 1,124,207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,801,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,833,000 after acquiring an additional 230,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,987,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,895,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,794 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dynatrace news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,367.24. This trade represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,268.95. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,099 shares of company stock valued at $154,429. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
