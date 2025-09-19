Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires New Position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 4,812.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $130.33 on Friday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.86 and its 200 day moving average is $98.12.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

