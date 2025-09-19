White Wing Wealth Management Acquires New Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Cheesecake Factory makes up about 0.2% of White Wing Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.07. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $69.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $955.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.82 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.92% and a net margin of 4.33%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 33.23%.

In other news, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $816,121.44. Following the sale, the director owned 6,806 shares in the company, valued at $448,379.28. This represents a 64.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 43,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,732,705.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 24,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,987.92. The trade was a 63.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

