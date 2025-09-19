3,745 Shares in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Purchased by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,554,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $106,745,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 8,733.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,013,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,110,000 after buying an additional 1,001,838 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,302,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after buying an additional 970,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,407,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,911,000 after buying an additional 783,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,865.12. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.72. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

