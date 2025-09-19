White Wing Wealth Management Sells 1,192 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV

White Wing Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises 1.5% of White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. White Wing Wealth Management owned 0.21% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 170.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

DFEV stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $32.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

