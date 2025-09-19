Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires Shares of 226 Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 226 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,101.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,153,015 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,524.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,466.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,720.23. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,300.00 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

