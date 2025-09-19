Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Buys New Position in Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at about $54,742,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,791,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,568,000 after acquiring an additional 936,863 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,028,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 253.6% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 482,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 345,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,493,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Up 2.6%

CNM opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Core & Main had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, insider Stephen O. Leclair sold 80,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $4,983,343.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 70,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,730.72. This trade represents a 53.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 23,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $1,480,132.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,185.66. The trade was a 63.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,956 shares of company stock worth $26,343,241. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNM

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.