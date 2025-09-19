2,449 Shares in Deere & Company $DE Purchased by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Deere & Company Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $476.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $387.03 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $494.07 and a 200 day moving average of $490.09.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.27.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
