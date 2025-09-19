6,074 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Acquired by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,074 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $999,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,891,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Securities raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $154.43 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $156.18. The stock has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.10 and its 200-day moving average is $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

