Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 147,509 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,711,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,509 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.56% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $59,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $36.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

