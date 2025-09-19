Triangle Securities Wealth Management Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $46.71.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

