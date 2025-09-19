Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 725 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.03 and its 200-day moving average is $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $286.81.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Barclays upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LHX

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.