Piscataqua Savings Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

