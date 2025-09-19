SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV is Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 238.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 448.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 729,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 596,819 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 414.1% during the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 288,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,587,000 after purchasing an additional 232,067 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 568.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 180,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,868,000.

Shares of SLYV opened at $90.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $96.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

