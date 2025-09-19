Garmin Ltd. $GRMN Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,425,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,000,656,000 after purchasing an additional 357,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,862,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,329,000 after buying an additional 153,267 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 79.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,574,000 after buying an additional 700,967 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,210,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,907,000 after acquiring an additional 211,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 999,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,074,000 after acquiring an additional 135,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $237.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.85. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $160.94 and a twelve month high of $246.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 23.21%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,668.16. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,390. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

