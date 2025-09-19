Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) CEO Sells $341,756.03 in Stock

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total value of $341,756.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,729 shares in the company, valued at $25,974,408.13. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rafael Santana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wabtec alerts:

On Monday, September 15th, Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of Wabtec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $340,954.74.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of Wabtec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.83, for a total value of $170,847.38.

On Monday, July 7th, Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of Wabtec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.35, for a total value of $189,028.10.

Wabtec Stock Up 2.6%

Wabtec stock opened at $190.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $151.81 and a 1-year high of $216.10. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.65.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabtec

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wabtec by 5.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 16.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 159.0% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 16,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Wabtec by 46.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 380,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,057,000 after buying an additional 120,057 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAB. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAB

About Wabtec

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.