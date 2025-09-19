Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $133,000 in CME Group Inc. $CME

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 7,676.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,685 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CME Group by 370.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,653,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,935 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 32,941.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,261 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $218,842,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 185.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,182,000 after acquiring an additional 808,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays set a $298.00 target price on CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $270.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,849,763.88. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $260.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.52. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.38 and a 1 year high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

