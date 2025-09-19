Wedmont Private Capital Sells 966 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,623,595.12. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $6,173,403. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.23.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $169.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.91. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

