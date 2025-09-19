Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Williams Companies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,049,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,962,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 141,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 89,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,115. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $60.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.