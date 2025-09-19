Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $17.36 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $17,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,886.7% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $141.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.78. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

