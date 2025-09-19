Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W.R. Berkley stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.16. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.41.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on W.R. Berkley

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

