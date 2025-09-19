Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,824,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,900,000 after buying an additional 1,023,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 55.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,244,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,724,000 after purchasing an additional 796,925 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,824 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,852,000 after purchasing an additional 266,631 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $469,334,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. William Blair lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,613.83. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,615.08. This trade represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.1%

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $491.51 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.87.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

