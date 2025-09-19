Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 163140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.77%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 14.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 16.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 39,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 29.8% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 40.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

