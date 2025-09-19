Visa Inc. $V is Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s 10th Largest Position

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 645,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.6% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $229,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Visa by 38,416.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,173,271,000 after buying an additional 14,723,050 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $3,518,533,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $673,689,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,452,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,847,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,954 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $338.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.23 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

