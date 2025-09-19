Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

ISMAY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Indra Sistemas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of ISMAY opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Indra Sistemas has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform.

