Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Brookline Capital Management

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $95.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 136.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 333,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 26,059 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

