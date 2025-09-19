Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 271 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF $FDHY

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDHY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 33,599 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDHY stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $45.41 and a 1 year high of $49.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.