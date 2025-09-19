U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,383 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4,160.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,547,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,293 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,070,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $64,257,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

