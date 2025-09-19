Security National Bank Decreases Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. $KOS

Security National Bank decreased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 57,318 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after acquiring an additional 815,582 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 26.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,319,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,129,000 after buying an additional 1,125,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,097,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 395,283 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,665,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 1,170,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $3,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOS. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.77.

NYSE:KOS opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.57. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $393.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.26 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

