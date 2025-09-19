Security National Bank Purchases 852 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Security National Bank boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises approximately 1.0% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $8,453,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 447.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.33.

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Painter acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,683.04. The trade was a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $480.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $581.30 and its 200 day moving average is $506.03.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

