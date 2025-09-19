Security National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Security National Bank decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 74.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 47.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CPT opened at $107.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.71%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

