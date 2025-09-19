UMB Bank n.a. Takes $44,000 Position in Penguin Solutions, Inc. $PENG

UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth $39,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth $62,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PENG. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Penguin Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Penguin Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Penguin Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penguin Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Penguin Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PENG stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $27.88.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $324.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.82 million. Penguin Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. Penguin Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jack A. Pacheco sold 63,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,575,389.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 227,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,145.73. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $52,009.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,203.24. This represents a 10.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,448. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penguin Solutions Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

