Security National Bank Purchases 185 Shares of Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Security National Bank lifted its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Ferrari by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of RACE stock opened at $484.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $477.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.10. Ferrari N.V. has a 12-month low of $391.54 and a 12-month high of $519.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferrari

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.