Security National Bank Sells 540 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Security National Bank cut its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Murphy USA accounts for 3.7% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Security National Bank owned about 0.27% of Murphy USA worth $21,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 116.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA opened at $381.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.68. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.23 and a 12-month high of $561.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.17 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total transaction of $717,982.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,389 shares in the company, valued at $45,337,979.58. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 5,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,835,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 389,172 shares in the company, valued at $142,830,015.72. This represents a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

