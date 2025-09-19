Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 5,025 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.27.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.76.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

