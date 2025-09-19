Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New $819,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $99.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $99.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.69.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

