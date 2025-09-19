Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 6,306 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,390,318,000 after buying an additional 1,340,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,850,167,000 after buying an additional 512,860 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after buying an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,966,598,000 after buying an additional 2,329,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,468,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,968,000 after purchasing an additional 909,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $113.94 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.27. The company has a market capitalization of $485.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

