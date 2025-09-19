Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 152.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 161.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.48.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $48,632.40. Following the sale, the director owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,930.40. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,063 shares of company stock valued at $302,955. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $279.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.58. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.30 and a 1 year high of $296.72.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

