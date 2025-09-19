Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.1636 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

