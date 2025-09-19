Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- What is a Dividend King?
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.