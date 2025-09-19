Portland General Electric Company $POR Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 83.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 62.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 113.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18. Portland General Electric Company has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 77.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $803,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 194,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,737.50. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $107,634.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,130.15. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,436 shares of company stock valued at $988,388 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.