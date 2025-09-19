CWC Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 3,208 U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH

CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 952.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.77 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.49.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $197.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $155,133.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 22,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,836.22. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $167,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,770.64. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,853 shares of company stock worth $581,406 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

