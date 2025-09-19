CWC Advisors LLC. Acquires 43 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

CWC Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 689.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 355.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 8.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $348.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.34 and a 12-month high of $351.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total value of $790,545.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,379.05. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

