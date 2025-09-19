iShares MSCI Mexico ETF $EWW Shares Bought by CWC Advisors LLC.

CWC Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWW. Amundi increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 275.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 265,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 194,900 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 50,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 325.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 64,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 49,481 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $65.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $67.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

