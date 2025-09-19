CWC Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF $HODL

CWC Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HODL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HODL opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

