CWC Advisors LLC. Purchases 88 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $LGND

CWC Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LGND. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,289.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $169.83 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.58 and a 1-year high of $170.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,494.24. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 934 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,000. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,368 shares of company stock worth $311,153. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

