Christian Kleinerman Sells 2,975 Shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $658,189.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 547,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,178,457.76. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, September 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 548 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $122,675.28.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,335,000.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.89, for a total transaction of $2,188,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,610 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.87, for a total transaction of $547,760.70.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.8%

Snowflake stock opened at $221.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.71 and a 52-week high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.