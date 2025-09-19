CWC Advisors LLC. Raises Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January $NJAN

CWC Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NJAN. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,062,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth $2,629,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $970,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 290,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after buying an additional 33,114 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 554.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 197,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 166,916 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 10.6%

Shares of BATS:NJAN opened at $52.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.49 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $51.52.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.